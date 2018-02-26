Rebecca Smith

Aircraft manufacturers across the globe are eyeing new highs for production this year, targeting the delivery of more than 1,700 wide-body and single-aisle aircraft for 2018.

That would set another record for aircraft deliveries - the eighth on the trot, according to trade bode ADS. It would also mark a 15 per cent rise on the record 1,498 deliveries racked up in 2017.

Rising production forecasts have been driven by manufacturers' plans to ramp up delivery rates of major single-aisle aircraft such as the Airbus A320 family, Boeing's 737 series, and Bombardier's CSeries.

ADS said the first month of the year recorded 71 aircraft deliveries with 48 ordered, worth up to £1.3bn to UK industry, putting the backlog on order books at 14,267.

ADS chief executive Paul Everitt said:

Manufacturers in the UK and elsewhere are stepping up to meet the challenge of providing customers with cleaner and more fuel efficient planes to serve growing markets. Last year saw new records set in orders and production, and I am confident that further improvements in capacity, efficiency and productivity in the UK supply chain will see further records set in 2018.

Commercial aircraft deliveries (cumulative year-to-date delivery totals, end of month)

Last year, the record set by the global aerospace industry brought a £29bn boost to the UK after manufacturers raised production rates to notch up another new high.

Both orders and deliveries in December provided an end of year surge to break a number of industry records, with a total of 213 deliveries in the last month of the year. That took the overall figure for the year to 1,498 - more than 50 ahead of the previous record of 1,443 set in 2016.

