Provident Financial shares sunk to a 22-year low this morning following reports bankers are taking soundings on a £500m rights issue.

Falling to 568.60p as markets opened, Provident shares were last at this price in mid-1996.

Shortly after 9am they were 12.4 per cent down on Friday's close at 575.24p.

Provident is to deliver its annual results tomorrow with investors hungry for information on two separate probes by financial regulators. One of these – into alleged mis-selling of a PPI-style product called repayment option plan – could cost the lender more than £300m in fines and redress, analysts have said.

Reports on Sunday cited unnamed sources saying investment bankers at Cazenove and Barclays have held meetings with investors over the last week. The rights issue could be announced tomorrow, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

In January several analysts had predicted Provident would soon go cap in hand to investors.

Both long and short investors are on high alert to Provident's plight. Star fund managers Woodford and Invesco have upped their backing of Provident, despite one of the biggest one-day sell-offs in FTSE 100 history last August.

Although loaned stock quantities have fallen in recent weeks, nearly all of the shares available to hedge funds to bet against Provident have been borrowed.

Subsidiary Vanquis is being probed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over potential mis-selling of a popular PPI-style product called repayment option plan (ROP). Meanwhile, car financing arm Moneybarn is also being investigated over affordability checks.

