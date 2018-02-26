Rail companies warn of delays and cancellations as snow falls on London

Caitlin Morrison

Snowy weather will likely lead to train delays this week, National Rail has warned.

The rail operator said c2c, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Greater Anglia, South Western Railway, Southern, Stansted Express, TfL Rail and Thameslink services will all be affected by the wintry weather conditions forecast for this week.

Rail operators have issued travel advice for various regions:

Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern are saying that, due to predicted snow and icy conditions, they may be running a reduced or altered service from Tuesday morning. If this is implemented, they aim to advertise this from Monday.

c2c

Based on advice received by Network Rail regarding severe weather conditions expected from today, the last c2c trains on Monday will run significantly earlier than normal.

A normal timetable is planned until 21.00, after which some services will be altered or cancelled. If you are planning to travel tonight, please check your journey before you travel.

Further alterations and changes to services are expected to be necessary on Tuesday 27 February and are also a possibility later in the week.

Greater Anglia and Stansted Express:

Greater Anglia are currently drawing up contingency plans for the train service from this evening which will see services end by 22:00 tonight, and only a limited service in operation from 06:00 to 22:00 on Tuesday and Thursday.

Currently, they are proposing the following service alterations on Tuesday and Wednesday:

No service will operate between the following stations:

Norwich and Sheringham

Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Norwich and Lowestoft

Ipswich and Felixstowe

Ipswich and Lowestoft

Colchester and Colchester Town

Stratford and Tottenham Hale

A shuttle train service only will operate between the following stations:

Braintree and Witham

Harwich and Manningtree

Thorpe-le-Soken and Walton-on-the-Naze

Hertford East and Broxbourne

Colchester and Clacton-on-Sea

Southminster and Wickford

Marks Tey and Sudbury

A reduced or slower service will operate between the following stations, with all services finishing by 22:00 tonight, and only operating between 06:00 and 22:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Norwich / Ipswich / Colchester and London Liverpool Street

Southend Victoria and London Liverpool Street

Cambridge / Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street

Norwich and Cambridge

Ipswich and Cambridge / Peterborough

Cambridge and London Liverpool Street

Stansted Express: Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street

TfL Rail:

Due to predicted severe weather, TfL Rail will be suspending their service from 23:00 tonight. Please check your journey to get to your destination safely.

On Tuesday 27 February, the service will not start until 07:00 and only a very limited service of 6 trains per hour will run between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Services are expected to be extremely busy.