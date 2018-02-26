Rebecca Smith

Ryanair announced this morning that it will operate from two new airports for the first time this summer.

It will have a presence at Berlin (Tegel) and Dusseldorf later in the year, with two new aircraft at Palma de Mallorca airport, four new German peak summer routes have been announced from Berlin, Dusseldorf, Nuremberg and Stuttgart, along with extra flights from Cologne and Dortmund to Palma.

The new routes go on sale today on the Ryanair website, with tickets on sale from €29.99.

Ryanair's chief commercial officer David O'Brien said:

More German customers can now book their summer flights to Mallorca with new routes also operating from Nuremberg and Stuttgart. These new routes and extra flights will operate from June to August and are on sale from today on Ryanair.com. To celebrate our two new airports and our summer expansion in Germany, we are releasing seats for sale on these new routes from just €29.99, which are available for booking from today for travel from June to August.

Ryanair's new German summer schedule will include: Four new routes to Mallorca from: Dusseldorf (daily), Berlin (Six weekly) Nuremberg (Four weekly) & Stuttgart (Three weekly)

More flights to Mallorca from: Cologne (13 weekly) and Dortmund (Five weekly)

Last month, the airline confirmed plans to roll out a Brexit clause in tickets later this year, explaining that flights are "subject to the regulatory environment allowing this flight to take place".

Ryanair's chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, has said "nothing has changed" from the airline's perspective, with Britain still leaving the EU in 2019 and "still no alternative to open skies" at present.

Ryanair said if there continues to be no regulatory alternative to open skies, "we will have to consider a change to our terms and conditions for travel to/from the UK after 1 April 2019". It will review this ahead of the announcement of its summer 2019 schedule, on sale this autumn.

