ABF reveals warmer weather hit Primark sales last autumn

Courtney Goldsmith

Associated British Foods (ABF) has flagged a slowdown in sales at its budget fashion chain Primark due to unseasonably warm weather in the autumn.

In the 24 weeks to March, the firm said like-for-like sales were expected to show a decline of one per cent compared with the same period a year before following a "significant" decline in October.

However, ABF said like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks to 3 March 2018 were expected to deliver growth of one per cent, and the firm previously noted record sales in the week before Christmas.

It added that early trading of the new spring/summer range has been "encouraging".

UK same-store sales were stronger with four per cent growth due to a 400,000 square foot increase in selling space and a wider consumer offering.

As the firm has previously indicated, ABF expects revenue and profit at the company's sugar business to be down on last year mainly due to "significantly" lower EU prices which are adversely affecting the company's UK and Spanish units.

As already indicated, we expect margin in the second half for Primark to be higher than that in the same period last year. For the full year, our outlook for the group is unchanged with progress expected in both adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

For the 2017/18 year, ABF's outlook is unchanged with progress expected in both adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm were up over one per cent at 2,675p at the market open.

