Bunzl's profit grew in 2017 as it committed a record amount to acquisitions

Bunzl plans to continue snapping up firms in the fragmented outsourcing and distribution sectors to boost growth in the year ahead after committing a record amount of money to acquisitions in 2017.

The figures

The FTSE 100 company's revenue for the year to the end of December rose 10 per cent at constant exchange rates to £8.58bn. Organic revenue growth hit 4.3 per cent its highest since 2006.

Profit before tax rose 13 per cent to £409.3m, and Bunzl continued its 25-year streak of dividend growth by hiking its full-year dividend by 10 per cent to 46p.

Why it's interesting

Bunzl's chief executive, Frank van Zanten, said 2017 was a record year for committed acquisition spend. The company agreed 15 acquisitions throughout the year with a total committed spend of £616m, significantly exceeding the previous high of £327m in 2015.

"The pipeline of potential acquisitions for this year remains promising," van Zanten said.

However analysts at Jefferies predict the acquisition momentum seen in 2017 can not be maintained in the coming years.

"Our 'underperform' thesis is predicated on acquisitions masking a margin deterioration in the core business. With net debt to Ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] having stretched up we do not believe acquisition momentum can be maintained," Jefferies analysts said.

"In addition, the multiple has been hit by concerns over Amazon Business, where a risk of customer losses or price pressure could come from the long tail of, in our view, higher margin small accounts. A further overlay is the recent heightened environmental agenda clamping down on single use plastic products."

Bunzl, continued to benefit from a weaker pound as it makes 87 per cent of its revenue outside the UK. On the firm's 2017 results, sterling's weakness boosted earnings by about six per cent.​

What Bunzl said

Van Zanten said:

Looking forward, we believe that the prospects of the group are positive due to our strong market position and our well established and successful strategy to grow both organically and by further consolidating the fragmented markets in which we compete.

