Ross McLean

Six Nations organisers have asked both England and Scotland to provide explanations for the tunnel fracas which occurred prior to Saturday’s Calcutta Cup showdown at Murrayfield.

As the two teams returned to the dressing rooms following their pre-match warm-ups, television footage appeared to show England inside centre Owen Farrell and Scotland No8 Ryan Wilson embroiled in a scuffle before team-mates intervened and separated the pair.

Tournament organisers have advised the governing bodies of both nations, the Rugby Football Union and their Scottish counterparts, that further information on the incident is required before they make a decision on whether a disciplinary investigation is needed.

“Six Nations Rugby will be writing to the unions to request clarification on what happened in the tunnel,” said a Six Nations spokesperson.

In the immediate aftermath of the clash, which Scotland won 25-13 to seal their first victory over the Auld Enemy for a decade, England head coach Eddie Jones claimed he had no knowledge of the incident in question.

“I’ve been coaching a game. I’ve been pretty busy. Are you aware of it?” said Jones, who suffered only the second loss of his England reign.

Scotland’s triumph ended England’s hopes of a Grand Slam and also put a major dent in their chances of securing a third successive Six Nations title, with Ireland now in pole position with two rounds of fixtures to play.

Ireland currently top the championship table, five points clear of England, prior to their next game against Scotland in Dublin on 10 March. England face France in Paris later that same day.

Jones, meanwhile, has promised an investigation of his own following England’s defeat on Saturday when his squad convenes in Oxford this week, and has pinpointed three main areas for scrutiny.

“We lacked intensity and we’ve got to find out why,” said Jones. “We got beaten at the breakdown and we’ve got to find out why. We lacked proper spacing in defence and we’ve got to find out why. So there’s three big ones.”