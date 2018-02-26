Alys Key

Restaurants are in crisis. Every few weeks, another chain sends out distress signals, with Eat, Jamie’s Italian and Byron Hamburger among the latest to feel the pinch.

But Roger Wade, founder of London’s hip retail and dining concept BoxPark, thinks the idea that the eating and drinking out industry is in trouble is “ridiculous”.

“It’s like when they said we’d get rid of physical retail five years ago, and it would all be Amazon and drones,” he says.

“There’s a correction in the market, sure. But in both cases, they underwent quite rapid expansion, and they took on high rents. The lesson that future guys have to learn is they have to grow organically.”

His assessment chimes with a growing consensus within the industry. After the 2008 financial crisis, which killed off or reduced several retail chains, landlords were desperate for a new tenant in their high street stores and shopping centres.

Enter casual dining. As consumers reined in shopping, they treated themselves to experiences instead. And when private equity got involved, several chains expanded nationally in a matter of months.

“It's been a chase to the top, to expand rapidly without really thinking about how to expand,” says Wade.

While restaurants have been taking on hefty leases, Wade’s own venture has offered something very different. At BoxPark, foodie startups can take up short leases on a converted shipping container. The just-approved BoxPark Wembley will have a food focus, with kitchens serving a shared eating area as well as providing meals to Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat. It is low-risk, but it also offers something which Wade says is crucial in the age of the crumbling restaurant chain: individuality.

“I do see a move away from globalisation into specialisation, and localisation,” he says. “In my home town of Brighton, when I go to where my local coffee shop [is], there’s a Starbucks 50 yards away but the local small coffee operator is twice as busy. People like the idea of a more local operation.”

Brighton’s famous Laines are another source of inspiration.

Independent shopping continues to draw visitors because, says Wade, “it makes the customer feel special”.

This has bled into the short-lease model of BoxPark, especially when it comes to food operators.

“The customer doesn’t want to go to the same places,” he says. “This is what the internet is bringing us. It’s led to more knowledge and specialisation.”

After the opening of the Wembley site, BoxPark will have three locations around London.

Wade has his sights set beyond the capital, predicting that the group will open a dozen more up and down the country.

He’s confident that the project offers something the consumer is crying out for, and is happy to see other ideas like Street Feast thriving because “there’s room in the marketplace”.

But he has a warning for other businesses looking to imitate the concept of putting several operators together in shared spaces on short leases: it’s a lot harder than it looks.

“There’s guys who think they’re going to turn up, call it a food hall, and the money comes rushing in,” he explains. “Maybe the thing that separates us from the rest is we realise it’s not just about the eating and drinking, it’s about how you operate the space.”

This is something that could also be translated across to dining chains, where consumers are increasingly looking for beautiful surroundings, excellent service, or a social element to get their money’s worth.

“There’s fallout from the customer looking for an all-encompassing dining experience,” says Wade. “They want to eat, drink and play.”