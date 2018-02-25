London Stock Exchange to see profits rise in spite of leadership battle

Jasper Jolly

The London Stock Exchange Group will shrug off the activist campaign to oust its chairman at the end of last year to record a rise in profits, according to City analysts’ forecasts.

Earnings will jump by 25 per cent to hit £955m in results to be announced on Friday, according to consensus estimates collected by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The FTSE 100 firm is without a permanent chief executive after Xavier Rolet was forced to resign by the chairman in November, but revenues are still expected to rise to £1.85bn.

Investors will eagerly await news on the search for a new boss, after the outspoken activist campaign mounted by hedge fund manager Sir Chris Hohn in October last year. Hohn was not satisfied with the reasons given for the departure of Rolet, and demanded chairman Donald Brydon reinstate the Frenchman.

Hohn's campaign failed, and Rolet was forced to leave the company, leaving the firm leaderless as it faces the potential for serious disruption to the derivatives markets on which so much of its profits rely.

However, analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove said the start to 2018 has already been "encouraging" because of the rise in volatility, while the firm remains an "attractive potential acquisition target".

The full-year results will not reveal anything "dramatic", according to analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, with company "only at the start" of integrating Citigroup's bond index unit. Meanwhile, "we doubt whether the interim CEO will feel any need to diverge from the current strategy," they said.

