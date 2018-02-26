Lucy White

Shared workspace business Mixer has just nabbed $40m (£28.6m) of funding in an investment round led by Howard Shore, the founder of investment group Shore Capital.

Mixer, based in Israel, is hoping to expand into Europe and the US and has a new site planned in Berlin.

Shore will now become chairman of the business, which focuses on the premium end of the co-working market by offering club-style lounges and business networking opportunities.

He said he was “excited for the business to grow into a worldwide brand”. Shore led the funding round on behalf of his investment company, Puma Brandenburg, and the Brandenburg Realty co-investment vehicle he set up with US investors.

Mixer, with its curent two sites in Tel Aviv, already has members including Axa’s fintech incubator Kamet and Microsoft-backed venture capital firm i3 Equity Partners.

The idea for Mixer came from co-chief executives Eyal Naveh, former senior vice president at Israeli oil and gas distributor Delek Group, and Omer Granit, co-founder and managing partner of real estate hedge fund West 4 Capital.

They founded the business along with Dror Katzir and Ziv Sapir.

Co-working has become an increasingly popular trend in London, with businesses such as Spacehaven, Interchange and Huckletree popping up over recent months.

