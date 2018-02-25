Jasper Jolly

The Terminator has inflicted a £3bn hit on Britain’s biggest banks after a national advertising campaign forced them to raise their estimates of the hit from the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal.

UK lenders have now said hasta la vista to £44.2bn in total, according to figures from think tank New City Agenda, with adverts from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – starring an animatronic version of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger – forcing banks to re-evaluate the likely size of future payouts.

Last week Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC all announced hefty charges in their 2017 annual results, in part because of the rise in complaints following a television campaign.

The FCA announced last August that the final deadline for compensation claims for people mis-sold PPI will be 29 August 2019.

The bill, which takes into account the billions already paid out as well as provisions for payments over the next year and a half, has mounted after the banks underestimated the amount people would claim.

RBS was the last of the big UK retail banks to report results last week, announcing an extra £175m in provisions on Friday.

Lloyds last week announced it had raised provisions by £1.7bn during the year, pushing its tally to £18.8bn since a seminal 2011 High Court ruling.

Lloyds said the move reflects “increased complaint levels including the impact of the first FCA advertising campaign”, with other banks echoing its reasons for the increased costs.

If the FCA says “I’ll be back” with further advertising campaigns the toll on banks could rise further. The banks’ annual reports point to the uncertainty around future compensation claims as among “risk factors” which could leave a financial hole in the coming years.

For instance, RBS expects another 429,000 claims before the end of August 2019, on top of almost 2.4m thus far, but if its estimates are five per cent out it faces another £30m hit. If Barclays complaints estimates are out by nine per cent, the bank faces a further £100m in pain.

Last year analysts at investment bank Keefe, Bruyette and Woods flagged that CYBG, the owner of the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks, may be particularly at risk if PPI payments outstrip an indemnity from its former owner National Australia Bank. CYBG reports its full-year results in November.

The latest FCA figures show the banks have already paid out £29.2bn in compensation, leaving almost £15bn left for the last rush of people who have still not claimed.

Barclays is the bank with the second largest total bill, at £9.3bn, while RBS has taken a £5.1bn hit followed by HSBC, on £3.4bn.

