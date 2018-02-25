Frank Dalleres

Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1

Relieved Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised the persistence of striker Harry Kane after he put a handful of missed chances behind him to conjure a late winner at Crystal Palace.

The visitors had been frustrated by a combination of Kane’s wastefulness and the sharp goalkeeping of Wayne Hennessey until the 88th minute, when the former headed in a deep Christian Eriksen corner.

Victory lifted Spurs back into the top four of the Premier League, overtaking Chelsea, who lost at second-placed Manchester United, and deepened Palace’s relegation worries.

Pochettino said of Kane, who scored his 34th goal of the season: “That is important: to keep going and never feel frustrated if you miss some chances – and in the end he can score.

“We started to feel when we created chances and dominated the game that it was difficult today, but we always knew we could score. We had great players on the pitch and when you have them it’s always possible.”

Injury-hit Palace have now taken just two points from their last five league games but came close to holding out against Tottenham, despite enjoying just 24 per cent possession.

“At 0-0, I’d have been a happy man,” said manager Roy Hodgson. “But now I can’t hide my feelings. I’m not an actor, I’m really sad for the players.”

Kane blasted a first-half chance straight at Hennessey and was guilty of an even worse miss in the second period, side-footing wide from close range.

Hennessey then saved a stinging drive from Serge Aurier and Eriksen’s shot through a crowd but was undone from the latter’s corner with just moments left.

Kane found space at the far post and floated a header back across goal that Hennessey only succeeded in tipping over his defenders on the line.

