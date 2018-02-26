McCall set for ITV debut as boost could come from Southgate’s Three Lions

Oliver Gill

Former Easyjet boss Carolyn McCall has her first chance to impress investors in her new job as ITV chief executive this week.

ITV announces its full-year results on Wednesday with analysts predicting a pre-tax profit of £741m. It is expected McCall will forecast £757m for 2018.

The broadcaster’s shares have regained some ground over the last few months in the hope of advertising tailwinds 2018. ITV stock is over 15 per cent up on a November 2017 low.

Worrying for some, ITV’s fortunes may be tied to England’s football team. This summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia is expected to provide ITV with a boost in advertising sales. And a long run by Gareth Southgate’s men could deliver a viewing figure boost.

Advertising revenues are to fall by mid-single digits in 2017. In 2018 analysts are expecting a two per cent reduction. Dividends are projected to rise from 7.2p per share to 7.83p. ITV paid a 5p special dividend 2016 after rewarding shareholders with bonus payments between 2012 and 2015. However, this trend is expected to stop in the 2017 results announcement.

