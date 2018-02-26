Jasper Jolly

The UK’s dominant services sector has started the year on a “firm footing” as profits growth accelerated for the first time in two years, but firms braced for turbulence in the coming months are holding back investment, according to a survey to be published today.

The poll of big services firms by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) will find the balance of companies reporting increased profits swung to eight per cent, a positive reading for the first time since November 2015.

The balance reporting business volume growth rose to 14 per cent, the highest reading since August 2015, and a steep rise from the one per cent reading recorded last quarter.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said: “Despite feeling the pinch from high inflation, business volumes have bloomed, profits have grown for the first time in over two years and hiring is on the up.”

However, she pointed to the “telling signs” from lower investment expectations that “underlying challenges” are still present, in spite of the shorter-term improvement.

Investment intentions for the coming quarter are "mixed", the CBI said, with both business and professional services and consumer services firms expecting to cut back spending on new buildings or land.

Official data published last week by the Office for National Statistics showed the economy grew at a slower rate than previously thought last year. Output increased by only 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, dragging the UK down to its slowest expansion since 2012.

Financial and business services provided a rare bright spot, with growth in the sector, which covers much of the City, revised upwards from 0.8 per cent to 0.9 per cent.

Weaker readings from the production industries were the biggest drags on total UK output, although economists expect the latest health check from manufacturers to show the sub-sector continued to enjoy relatively strong expansion.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector is expected to dip to 55.1 points in February figures to be released on Thursday.

That would be the third consecutive monthly fall from the massive peak above 58 seen in November, and the lowest reading since June 2017 – although still far above the 50 mark which indicates no change.

Indeed, the manufacturing sector has enjoyed high levels of activity for over a year, which the Bank of England has described as a “sweet spot” caused by the devaluation of sterling since the Brexit vote with no subsequent change in the trading relationship with the EU.

On the other hand, the construction sector has struggled far more, with activity falling for two periods in the past two years. However, economists expect the sector to gain some momentum in February, with activity acceleration from a reading of 50.2 to 50.7 in Friday’s data release.

