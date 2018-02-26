Oliver Gill

MPs have singled out Carillion’s former long-serving finance chief, accusing him of “dumping” over £750,000 of shares just weeks before the contractor started to spiral towards failure.

Richard Adam, who was Carillion’s finance director between April 2007 and December 2016, flogged a slew of shares between 1 March 2017 and 8 May 2017.

“Mr Adam presided over Carillion’s finances for a decade. He, more than anyone else, ought to know the merits of Carillion shares as a long-term investment in the light of his lengthy and lucrative tenure,” said Frank Field, the chair of one of two committees holding a joint inquiry into Carillon’s failure in mid-January.

He continued:

His assessment? Dumping the last of his shares at the first possible moment because he is - with his own money at least - ‘risk averse’. What conclusions are we to draw from that?

Adam sold shares that would be worthless less than a year later for £775,921

Earlier this month, members from the work and pensions and business committees grilled Adam and other former top Carillion execs.

It was Adam’s successor – Zafar Khan – who endured the roughest ride, being “asleep at the wheel” during his eight months as Carillion’s CFO.

Khan insisted it was Carillion’s debt pile, which “had grown over the past few years”, was one of the major factors in the firm’s collapse. He argued his tenure as finance chief was cut short having “spooked” the board by revealing a £845m contract black hole had grown.

Field said: “The other directors appear keen to set up the hapless Zafar Khan as the fall guy for the collapse. It is not lost on us, however, that he inherited Carillion’s mountain of debt.”

