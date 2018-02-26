Lucy White

A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today.

The bill will require Ofgem, the independent energy regulator, to cap energy tariffs until 2020.

This will also mean that Ofgem can set an absolute cap on poor value standard variable or other default energy tariffs, which may not be protected by existing price caps.

“Energy prices for millions of households on default tariffs are still too high,” said Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark. “Our new price cap will guarantee that consumers are protected from poor value tariffs and further bring down the £1.4 billion a year consumers have been overpaying.”

The introduction of the bill to parliament follows its approval from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Select Committee.

Rachel Reeves, chair of the committee, said the cap “is urgently needed to help fix the broken energy market and protect consumers”. She added that the bill had cross-party support.

In a report published earlier this month, the BEIS committee found that “big six” energy suppliers (which include British Gas, EDF Energy, Npower, E.On, Scottish Power and SSE) had “brought the introduction of a price cap upon themselves” by raising prices in 2017 and failing to correct “years of overcharging” on default and standard variable tariffs.

When setting the cap, Ofgem will take into account the need to create incentives for suppliers to improve efficiency, competition aspects and the need to ensure suppliers can finance their activities.

The regulator will review the cap every six months, and in 2020 will recommend to government whether it should be extended up to 2023.

