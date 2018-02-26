Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover insurance, legal eagles and property. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Psyon

Psyon, a UK insurtech firm (part of the Punter Southall Group) which offers real-time digital and data employee benefits solutions, has appointed Daniel Vincent as its first head of software development to boost growth and further develop its technology platform – Psyon Elysium. Daniel joins from Emcor Group (UK), a leading facilities management provider, where he was head of data quality and solutions, overseeing the creation of an in-house development capability designed to bring unique FM insights to clients. Prior to this he worked for media auditing company Ebiquity, initially as a developer, then as development manager, IT operations manager and latterly, UK IT director. Daniel has a huge amount of experience in creating innovative digital solutions, along with a clear business focus which will be invaluable in driving future business growth.

Boodle Hatfield

Law firm Boodle Hatfield has reappointed Sara Maccallum senior partner, and partners Saskia Arthur and Simon Rylatt have been reappointed to the firm’s management committee. The three-year appointment takes effect from 1 May. Sara was first elected senior partner in 2015, with head of residential property Saskia Arthur and head of private client and tax Simon Rylatt joining the management committee in the same year. Under the leadership of Sara and the management committee the firm continues to focus on meeting the needs of wealthy individuals, their families and businesses. This has included investing in building a dedicated Middle East practice, developing the firm’s art law offering, and a growing focus on successful and high value entrepreneurs. Sara Maccallum remains one of the few female senior partners among the top 100 UK law firms.

Hill

Hill, the UK’s third largest privately-owned family-controlled housebuilder, has appointed Ryan Harris as regional director for the western Region. In his role, Ryan will oversee all production, commercial and technical activity across Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. Ryan will lead on Hill’s work to deliver 237 new homes at Mosaics, the first residential phase to be delivered at the highly anticipated Barton Park project comprising 885 new homes. Ryan has worked in the housebuilding industry for 18 years and brings a wealth of experience and skill to the role. His strong background in overseeing large urban regeneration developments will further strengthen Hill’s expertise in this sector. Hill boasts a total pipeline of 3,200 homes across London and the south east of England.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.