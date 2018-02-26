Monday 26 February 2018 6:10am

Goldman Sachs hit by multi-million pound Standard shun

 
Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Fraud Charge Against Goldman Sachs Takes Toll On Market Indices
Goldman Sachs co-led the adviser mandate for Aberdeen's merger with Standard Life (Source: Getty)

Investment banking behemoth Goldman Sachs has missed out on a multi-million pound payday after being spurned by Standard Life Aberdeen.

On Friday Standard Life Aberdeen sold its insurance arm to zombie specialist Phoenix in a deal worth £3.24bn.

Jettisoning its insurance operations completed what Standard Life Aberdeen bosses Martin Gilbert and Keith Skeoch called the firm’s “transformation to a fee-based capital-light investment company”.

Read more: Standard Life Aberdeen sells insurance arm for £3.2bn

Goldman and boutique Fenchurch Advisory Partners netted bumper fees for advising on Aberdeen’s £11bn merger with Standard Life last year.

But while Fenchurch’s services were retained to advise on the insurance sale, JP Morgan Cazenove was hired instead of Goldman. Fenchurch and JP Morgan are expected to net as much as £20m in fees between them.

Standard Life Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs and Fenchurch Advisory Partners declined to comment.

Read more: Standard Life Aberdeen slumps after losing £109bn of Scottish Widows assets

Tags

Related articles

Standard Life Aberdeen sells insurance arm for £3.2bn
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Standard Life Aberdeen slumps after losing £109bn of Scottish Widows assets
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Aberdeen shares suspended as Standard Life merger finalised
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff