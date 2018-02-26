Jeremy Corbyn unveils plan to use Brexit for nationalisation agenda

Helen Cahill

Jeremy Corbyn will today outline how he plans to create a new relationship with the EU that would allow a Labour government to nationalise large swathes of British industry.

In a speech this morning, the Labour leader will say the UK should negotiate a "new and strong" relationship with the Single Market.

"Britain will need a bespoke relationship of its own," he will say. "Labour would negotiate a new and strong relationship with the Single Market that includes tariff-free access and a floor under existing rights, standards and protections."

However, he will say Labour would secure "protections, clarifications or exemptions" to the Single Market directives relating to privatisation, public service competition, state aid and procurement. The new relationship would allow his party to deliver on its promise to nationalise key parts of British industry, including the rail, water, and energy sectors.

Corbyn's intervention follows on from Brexit secretary Keir Starmer's pledge to negotiate a new customs union with the EU.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr show yesterday, Starmer said the UK should not seek to secure its own trade deals after Brexit, because it would be more advantageous to negotiate deals alongside European partners.

Starmer's comments were in direct conflict with the post-Brexit strategy set out by trade secretary Liam Fox, who has pledged to start negotiating trade deals with non-EU countries as soon as the UK leaves the bloc in March 2019.

Shanker Singham, director of economic policy at the Legatum Institute, said Labour's strategy would prevent the UK from forming an independent trade policy after Brexit.

"It would mean no agreement with other countries, it means no changes to the domestic regulatory environment to improve the domestic environment," he said.

"It totally takes your trade policy off the table, you would have no trade policy...The UK's position would not be taken seriously, because the UK's position would be Brussels' position."

Labour is outlining its new Brexit policy as the government finalises its position this week, ahead of trade negotiations with the EU. Theresa May convened her Brexit sub-committee at Chequers last Thursday to talk through the government's Brexit blueprint, and will outline what was agreed in a speech on Friday.

The Prime Minister is expected to back a strategy of "managed divergence" from the EU, with the UK taking control of regulations, but remaining aligned with the EU on key areas to protect jobs and businesses.

Meanwhile, May will face a challenge from Tory rebels, who have pledged to vote on an amendment keeping the UK inside a customs union with the EU. Conservative MP Anna Soubry has proposed the move in an amendment to the government's Trade Bill, which has been backed by Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan.