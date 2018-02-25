Oliver Gill

Britain's biggest sub-prime lender Provident Financial will this week reveal its annual results – with long and short investors likely be poring over them in equal measure

Markets are desperate for an update on two separate investigations by regulators.

Although loaned stock quantities have fallen in recent weeks, nearly all of the shares available to hedge funds to bet against Provident have been borrowed.

Subsidiary Vanquis is being probed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over potential mis-selling of a popular PPI-style product called repayment option plan (ROP). Meanwhile, car financing arm Moneybarn is also being investigated over affordability checks.

Analysts have estimated Provident could be slapped with a £300m bill in fines and redress for the Vanquis probe.

"Resolving the FCA's investigation into Vanquis's repayment option plan product remains the key catalyst for the stock. With discussions underway, a resolution and what may be a material customer redress bill could now be a short-to-medium term hurdle," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Bill Barnard.

Read more: Provident Financial cuts ties with former rugby league world champs

Portia Patel, an analyst at Liberum, said:

Clarity on the FCA's investigation into ROP remains the key catalyst - the timing of which remains unknown.

Provident suffered one of the biggest one-day sell-offs in FTSE 100 history last year. In August the firm revealed collection rates had dived after a botched attempt bring agent workers in-house, prompting billions to be wiped off the firm's market value.

Last month shares took another dive after analysts said a capital raise had become "increasingly likely". Provident guided in January annual losses from its home credit arm would top £120m.

Today, the Sunday Telegraph reported two leading investment banks have held discussions with investors over a potential £500m rights issue.

Read more: Top fund managers slug it out over Provident Financial