Workers at beleaguered engineering giant GKN are set to take to the streets outside Westminster on Wednesday to lobby against a £7.4bn hostile takeover.

The bid, from listed turnaround firm Melrose, is currently under government scrutiny due to national security concerns, as GKN makes components for a number of military aircraft.

Members of Unite union will urge parliament to intervene on national security grounds, though they are also concerned that a takeover from Melrose could lead to heavy job cuts and the shifting of parts of the business overseas. Melrose specialises in operationally improving industrial companies, before selling them on for a profit.

GKN, which employs around 6,000 UK workers, is also due to come under increased pressure on Tuesday as it releases full-year results expected to show profits sliding. Part of this was due to a £112m hit thanks to accounting issues discovered in the firm's North American arm.

GKN and Melrose have been publicly battling the merits of a takeover. Melrose has said its offer will increase value for shareholders, while GKN's management has promised to make changes which will hand shareholders back £2.5bn through means such as selling the non-core powder metallurgy business.

The potential takeover of FTSE 100-listed GKN has already caused politicians to raise concerns. Rachel Reeves, chair of the influential cross-party Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) Select Committee, suggested earlier this month that government should be able to intervene on wider national interest grounds beyond strict national security.

Unite, which has condemned Melrose's approach as "debt-fuelled" and "damaging", said it would support the extension of government powers to block a takeover if there were wider concerns about the impact a deal would have on industrial or economic strategy.

