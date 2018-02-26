Alys Key

Last week, staff at Jamie Oliver’s Barbecoa restaurant in Piccadilly were informed that the site was being passed into the hands of administrators. Around 80 people lost their jobs, on top of at least 200 who had already been let go from the Jamie Oliver restaurant empire when 12 Jamie’s Italian restaurants closed earlier this year.

It is not the first time businesses tied to Brand Jamie have been abruptly shuttered. Back in 2014, two cookery shops called Recipease closed, with staff told that management wanted to focus on the one remaining branch in Notting Hill. A year later, this one closed as well.

Oliver’s “British pizza” concept Union Jacks also failed to take off, with the final of four stores closing last year.

The restaurant group’s chief executive Jon Knight made an appearance at the Casual Dining Show last week, where he explained: “Essentially, we had got a little bit lost. We hadn’t acknowledged how much the UK high street had changed in 10 years and we hadn’t adapted our restaurants in line with Jamie the person.”

Industry sources agree that this is the case, and the numbers bear it out. The Jamie Oliver brand is still one of the most successful in the food world. Jamie Oliver Holdings Limited, the company which

includes TV and books, made £30m in revenue in 2016, while underlying earnings shot up to £5.6m. Accounts are not yet available for 2017, but Oliver’s “5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food” was the UK’s top-selling book of 2017, while the TV show sold to 120 countries. In fact, Oliver is the bestselling British non-fiction author of the last decade.

The problem appears to be that the restaurants have been detached from Oliver. The man himself has yet to comment on the blows which his empire has suffered, but Knight admitted that “as a restaurant group we were still representing Jamie from way back when, with his scruffy hair and his chef’s trousers”.

Add all of this to rising costs and increased competition, and it is not hard to see why the restaurant

ventures have had such different fortunes from the media output.

JAMIE’S EMPIRE in numbers

£7.3m the amount made in 2016 from licensing the Jamie Oliver name for use on products

18 the number of Jamie’s Italian UK restaurants which have been closed since the beginning of 2017, almost half the estate

£3m the amount Oliver himself put into Jamie’s Italian at the end of 2017

£71.5m the debt pile of Jamie’s Italian

40 per cent the proportion of his ventures Oliver admitted in 2015 didn’t work out

