Jasper Jolly

The Bank of England will this week close a bank funding programme which has kept lending rates artificially low, in a move some economists see as the equivalent of an interest rate hike which will push up mortgage costs.

The Term Funding Scheme (TFS) closes on Wednesday, with more than £115.4bn in cheap loans made available so far to British banks, according to Bank of England data up to 21 February.

The TFS was brought in by the Bank in August 2016 to make sure its interest rate cut after the Brexit vote was actually passed through to households and businesses. It came as part of a dramatic package of measures following the June 2016 vote in the face of fears the uncertainty could damage the economy.

Economists expect the closure of the scheme to raise costs for borrowers particularly in the mortgage market as the supply of cheap money to banks dries up.

Mortgage rates will rise by about 60bp over the next six months, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics, after the recent rise in wholesale rates and the TFS closure. Pantheon's chief UK economist, Samuel Tombs, said the effects are "widely under-appreciated", and that the change will have a similar effect to an interest rate hike.

The biggest drawdowns on the TFS have come from the UK’s banking giants, with Lloyds withdrawing £18bn, followed by Royal Bank of Scotland on £14bn and Barclays on £10bn.

However, some challenger banks have relied on the scheme more than others compared to their size, with Metro Bank, Charter Court Financial Services, and Aldermore among the top users relative to the size of their balance sheets when the scheme began.

Tej Parikh, senior economist at the Institute of Directors, said that while the effects will be “limited” across the broader economy, loans may become more expensive.

“The scheme has acted like a drip of cheap funding support for banks, so with the taps turning off of this week some lenders may have to eventually raise the interest they charge on loans,” he said.

Giles Hutson, chief executive of deposit management firm Insignis Cash Solutions, said the closure will provide a boost to savers as offered rates on deposits rise in the face of heightened competition.

“The banking industry has had the opportunity to essentially bypass savers,” he said, but “the punchbowl is being very slowly withdrawn now”.

The boost could see rates rise by as much as 0.5 percentage points this year, and up to one per cent over the next two to three years, Insignis estimates.

Hutson added the move was a good thing, giving the Bank of England more “firepower” ahead of the next recession.

