Billionaire retail boss Sir Philip Green today refused to be drawn on suggestions that he is plotting a sale of his fashion empire.

Green met with HSBC chief executive Ian Stuart and managing director David Barraclough in February 2016 to discuss the sale of Arcadia Group, according emails leaked to the Sunday Times.

However, asked whether reports of the meeting were true, Green said: "What allegations? I am not going to engage with the press, have a nice day."

Green's evasive response comes after he flatly denied reports claiming he was in talks with Chinese textiles giant Shandong Ruyi about a sale of the Arcadia brands, which include Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Evans.

The sale of Arcadia will be controversial with MPs who branded Green the "unacceptable face of capitalism" following his sale of BHS to serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell, who had no experience in the retail industry.

When BHS went into administration, Green was forced to contribute £363m to the firm's pension deficit to fend off action by the Pensions Regulator.