Helen Cahill

Embattled fashion chain New Look is reportedly visiting its landlords to discuss its options following a drop in sales before Christmas.

New Look wrote to landlords on Friday informing them that the company's finance director, Richard Collyer, would be meeting with them over the next few days, the Sunday Times reported.

Earlier this month New Look said its sales plunged in the lead-up to Christmas as it offered heavy discounts to shoppers. For the 39 weeks to 23 December, total group revenue fell 6.3 per cent to £1.1bn, a like-for-like sales decline of 10.6 per cent. Website sales were down by as much as 15 per cent.

The company is now considering its options, and may ask landlords for rent reductions as part of a company voluntary agreement (CVA). The pressure on New Look is already mounting after credit insurers reduced cover on goods, potentially forcing suppliers to ask for upfront payment for goods.

New Look declined to comment.