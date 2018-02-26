Oliver Gill

Deliveroo is to create hundreds of new tech jobs in London as the firm’s growth spurt continues at pace.

Some 250 data scientists, software engineers and cyber security experts are being recruited in the capital.

The jobs will be filled by the end of 2018, taking Deliveroo’s hiring spree to 600 positions in just two years.

Deliveroo said order volumes had grown at a faster rate over the last 12 months than in 2016. And the firm said “further investment and expansion in the UK” would be required to keep up with demand.

Today’s new jobs are “a vote of confidence in the UK economy”.

Globally, Deliveroo has 35,000 partner restaurants and works with 30,000 riders. It directly employs around 2,000 people, around half of which are in the UK.

“These highly skilled new hires will join the incredible team building the technology that motors Deliveroo,” said co-founder and chief executive Will Shu.

“This technology is constantly improving to allow riders to work more efficiently, to allow restaurants to increase their revenues further and to bring more choice and an ever better experience to our customers.”

