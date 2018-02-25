Shareholders gear up to vote on Tesco-Booker deal this week

Helen Cahill

Shareholders are set to vote on Tesco's £3.7bn takeover of Booker this week, with chief executive Dave Lewis hoping investors will back his bid to create the UK's largest food business.

Advisory groups are split on whether investors should back the deal, with some saying Tesco is seeking to buy Booker "on the cheap".

Influential advisory firm Glass Lewis told Booker investors that Tesco's proposed premium for Booker "clearly lags regional trends". Tesco has offered a 12.1 per cent premium to Booker's share price of 183.1p on the day before it unveiled the deal. However, with Booker's shares now trading at around 223p, this premium has been eroded.

"Booker, which has consistently posted revenue, earnings and cash flow growth and steadily improving margins is on the block at a premium that clearly lags regional trends," Glass Lewis' report said.

However, Pensions Investments and Research Consultants (Pirc) has recommended both Tesco and Booker investors give the mega-merger the all clear, saying that the merger does not throw up any governance issues.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that while Booker's share price has exceeded the price of Tesco's offer, shareholders were likely to approve the deal.

"If you are a shareholder from either of the companies, you need to take a long-term view - it is going to take a period of years for the full benefit to feed through," he said.

"The sector as a whole is under pressure and in this instance there is strength in numbers."