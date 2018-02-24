Courtney Goldsmith

These days, it can be difficult to get through a meal without finding one reason or another to check your phone.

But one UK pub is now urging customers to go on a mini mobile cleanse by offering a whopping 25 per cent discount if customers can manage without their phones while they eat.

The Fat Boar, located in Wrexham, Wales, will offer the discount to customers as part of a "Mobile Free Monday", where customers give up their phones. Mobiles will be locked away in cash boxes, and the staff will hold the keys so there's no cheating.

Restaurant manager Jade Darlington told the BBC: "I think we all feel a certain amount of pressure to be constantly checking emails, social media, texts and all the other messaging on our phones.

"But if we can do something to encourage people to put their phones down and concentrate solely on one another and the fun night out they are having with us, then I think that's a really positive thing."

