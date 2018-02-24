Courtney Goldsmith

More than 3,000 jobs are at risk as the directors of ailing retailer Toys R Us UK were said to be lining up administrators.

The troubled firm's execs have met with officials from the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) on Friday to notify them of the move as the company's hopes of finding a buyer dissolve.

Sky News reported last night that Moorfields, which helped work on the administration of Blockbuster was said to have been put on standby to oversee a potential insolvency of Toys R Us.

While the rescue buyer that saved HMV, Hilco Capital, and Alteri Investors have both held talks with the retailer, they are reportedly shrinking away due to the complexity of the deal.

Richard Lim, chief executive, retail economics said: "With a rescue deal for Toys R Us looking increasingly unlikely, the high street could face another big-name casualty as early as next week."

"It's another example of a traditional retailer that was too slow to react to the relentless shift towards online shopping while failing to provide a retail ‘experience’ that could differentiate itself enough from competitive online retailers.

"Set against the backdrop of too many stores, inflexible leases and rising rents, the retailers' business model has been pushed to breaking point."

Toys R Us was thought to have been saved in December after the PPF, the UK pension lifeboat, agreed to back a reorganisation of the business through a company voluntary agreement (CVA).