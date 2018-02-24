Donald Tusk dismisses fresh UK Brexit plans as "pure illusion"

Courtney Goldsmith

The president of the European Council has said the UK's latest Brexit plans are a "pure illusion".

At a news conference in Brussels today, Donald Tusk said Britain was still trying to "cherry pick" its future relationship after Brexit.

Next Friday, Theresa May will give a major speech outlining the government's negotiating position for the future relationship with the EU.

It came after the PM and her ministers held crunch talks late into the night on Thursday in a bid to hammer out a final position on customs arrangements and details for the transition period of Britain’s departure from the EU.

Tusk said he was glad the British government was making progress on a detailed position, but that "if media reports are correct, I am afraid that the UK position today is based on pure illusion".

"It looks like the cake philosophy is still alive," Tusk said. "From the very start it has been a key principle of the EU 27 that there can be no cherry-picking and no Single Market a la carte."

Tusk will hold talks with May on Thursday, before her long-awaited speech. He said the EU would continue to be "extremely realistic" in negotiations.

British negotiators are expected to argue that the UK should take back control over rules and regulations, but opt into alignment on certain areas such as goods standards to protect trade.

Read more: Theresa May to give Brexit end state speech next Friday