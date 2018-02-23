Courtney Goldsmith

Lloyds Banking Group has become the latest UK lender to reveal its gender pay gap.

Britain's biggest bank said on average it pays women in the company 32.8 per cent less than men. Its median gender pay gap was also 32.8 per cent.

The lender said this was due to a larger proportion of men in senior roles with higher salaries, as well as factors like working patterns, maternity leave and other leaves of absence.

The average gap in bonuses between men and women was 65.3 per cent, while the median bonus gap stood at 53.1 per cent.

“Our ambition is for Lloyds Banking Group to be a place where we attract and retain the best talent," a Lloyds spokesperson said.

"We are proud that we were the first FTSE 100 organisation which made a public commitment to having 40 per cent of senior roles filled by women by 2020. However, we do not want to stop here and recognise that there is still more work to do. We remain committed to our gender target and closing the pay gap," they said.

Of the company's highest pay quartile, women made up 35.4 per cent.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group also announced its gender pay gap today, saying it pays women about 37 per cent less than men on average, while Barclays UK yesterday revealed a median pay gap of 14.2 per cent and a mean gap of 26 per cent.

However women at the Barclays' international division were shown to earn on average nearly half of what men do.

Over 1,000 firms have reported gender pay gap data ahead of an April deadline - however about 8,000 firms are still yet to publish any data.

