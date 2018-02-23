Melissa York

This house in Battersea brings a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘mind the gap’.

The Slim House, Battersea, £1m

At just 7ft 7in wide, The Slim House is one of the thinnest properties in the capital. It’s one of London’s original ‘gap houses’ created from the space between two properties. In a coveted conservation area, it once granted stable access to the grander properties either side.

“Its unique proportions make it a really rare find and one of just a handful in London,” says Jasper Colliver, head of Savills Wandsworth, the estate agent handling the sale. “Interest has been wide-ranging; to date we have had interest from downsizers wanting to retain a number of bedrooms and outside space, as well as local couples and those seeking a London base with good transport connections.”

In 2013, it was extended by London-based architects’ studio Alma-nac, which added an extra room on each floor, increasing the floor space by a third, at the behest of its owners. Comprising 1,058sqft, the three-storey house packs in a surprising number of rooms, including two living rooms on the ground floor as well as a kitchen leading out to a 48ft garden, as well as four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Shelving units and storage have been created especially for the property as well as a loft with a sloping roof to let natural light in.

It’s currently owned by advertising executive Aimee Luther. “Until I bought The Slim House four years ago, I had previously thought that lookalike Victorian flats are my only option,” she says. “This house has a slice of everything, but on a slightly slimmer scale and no downsides of having neighbours above or below.”

