Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Jessica House, Wandsworth

From £299,995

First time buyers and investors can reserve a home at this new Galliard Homes development in Zone Two with a £2,000 deposit this weekend. Two six storey former Government offices have been turned into 61 studio to two bedroom flats that are due for completion in June 2019. The sales launch takes place after 5pm today until Sunday at 131 Wandsworth High Street.

Call 020 3409 2278 or visit galliardhomes.com

Brewery Gate, Twickenham

From £1.5m

Get fine dining ordered to your door at this scheme opposite Twickenham station. City favourite M Restaurant has set up on the site of this St James development, offering residents Room Service via an app. There’s also a new riverside piazza and a 340-seater community auditorium called The Exchange being built as part of the project. A new show home is opening tomorrow to show off 28 four and five bedroom townhouses in a gated mews with private gardens.

Call 020 3642 9714 or visit brewery-gate.co.uk

Reynard Mills, Brentford

From £750,000

You could get 100 per cent of your stamp duty paid if you bought at this development in west London. Three and four bedroom family-style houses are on sale, built by Notting HIll Sales, in Brentford. Less than a 10 minute walk away from the rail station, commuters can reach central London in 30 minutes via Vauxhall. Attractive features include off-street parking for every property, and French doors leading onto a private garden. The stamp duty offer is for selected houses only.

Call 020 3815 1234 or visit nhillsales.com

Bishops Gate, Fulham

From £995,000 for a two bed apartment

Live next to a historic nine hectare park in a new set of apartments or family townhouses. A two bedroom show apartment opens at the end of the month at this Meyer Homes scheme in west London, joining a show house that opened last year. In total, there are 42 one to three bedroom apartments and four bedroom houses adjacent to Bishops Park, home of historic Fulham Palace. The buildings are set in a gated courtyard next to two historic gatehouses with architecture designed to blend alongside.

Call 020 7409 8756 or visit bishopsgatew6.com

339, NW9, Colindale

From £675,000

Family townhouses go on sale tomorrow in the leafy north London suburb of Colindale. The four-storey homes range from three to four bedrooms and they’re all within a mile of 16 schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted. Car parking has also been allocated for the 29 houses, along with private gardens with many also boasting a balcony or roof terrace. Situated in the Oriental Square part of the development, there’s also a Bang Bang Oriental food hall coming, featuring 33 Asian food outlets.

Call 020 7043 8888 or visit 399nw9.com