Oliver Gill

The boss of Britain's second biggest housebuilder has seen his bonus slashed by £25m.

Persimmon chief executive Jeff Fairburn will receive £75m, rather than the £100m previously awarded, it was announced this morning.

Finance chief Mike Killoran and managing director Dave Jenkinson will have awards reduced by £24m and £2m respectively.

Earlier this month Fairburn pledged to donate some of his package to charity.

Today's aggregate £51m pay reduction relates to a long-term incentive plan (LTIP) awarded to execs five years ago.

First revealed last year, the levels of pay angered some investors and prompted the resignations by two of the company's board members shortly before Christmas.

Standard Life Aberdeen, one of Persimmon's largest investors, this week called Fairburn's bonus "grossly excessive".

Persimmon's board reiterated this morning that the 2012 LTIP awards had been "a significant factor" in the firm's success in generating bumper profits in recent years.

However, the housebuilder added:

It is clear that the absence of a cap... has given rise to the potential for pay-outs which, when triggered in full, will be significantly larger and paid earlier than might reasonably have been expected at the time the scheme was originally put to shareholders.

"The board regards these decisions as an appropriate response by the executives. Accordingly, the Board unanimously supports this amendment which it believes to be in the interests of the company as a whole."

