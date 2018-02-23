Met Office issues snow warning for London with temperatures set to plummet

Caitlin Morrison

The government has warned health risks may arise as temperatures plummet across the UK, with the Met Office warning of snow in London and the south east next week.

"Cold weather is currently established across the country with widespread overnight frosts," said Paul Gunderson, chief operational meteorologist at the Met Office.

"However, colder conditions are expected to extend westwards across England during the weekend bringing a significant, and prolonged period of wintry weather. During Monday and Tuesday, snow showers are expected to move into eastern areas, before spreading westwards across England. These have the potential to align into bands, bringing some significant accumulations.

"Not everyone will see snowfall, however 5cm to 10cm is possible where showers do line up, with the greatest risk across eastern and southeastern counties. These will also be accompanied by bitterly cold temperatures, and a significant wind chill. These cold, wintery conditions are then expected to continue Wednesday, and likely beyond."

The Met Office said there is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel, and some rural communities could become cut off.

Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.

Public Health England's Dr Thomas Waite said: "Cold temperatures, indoors and out, pose real health risks to many and every winter we know that thousands of people get ill and even die following exposure to cold conditions.

"As forecasters tell us next week temperatures will fall, it’s critical that if you know anyone over 65, with young children or who has heart or lung conditions, that you keep an eye on them and think what help they may need. Staying warm by heating your home to at least 18°C can be crucial to stay well."