Courtney Goldsmith

Oleg Deripaska, the Russian billionaire who made his fortune in the aluminium business, will step down as the president of En+ Group following reports that emerged earlier this week.

Deripaska will become a non-executive director of the aluminium and hydro power producer, and Maxim Sokov will take up the role of president.

En+ also announced the board had approved the appointment of Vladislav Solovyev back to his former position as chief executive of the group.

Solovyev was the boss of En+ from 2008 to 2010, but he has led En+'s subsidiary mining business Rusal since 2014.

On Monday, reports emerged that Deripaska would step down to focus on Gaz, his automobile business, and pursue a battle for control of Norilsk Nickel, the Russian nickel and palladium producer.

Earlier this month, MI6 also raised concerns about En+'s listing on the London Stock Exchange late last year due to reports that Deripaska had links to Russian military hardware production.

Lord Barker, a former UK energy minister and current chairman of En+, thanked Deripaska for his "outstanding leadership" and "unceasing drive for innovation" at the group.

"These executive appointments underpin the board's commitment to the highest levels of good corporate governance and rewarding senior management with a proven track record," he added.



