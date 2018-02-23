Oliver Gill

McLaren today launched its new car in the hope of climbing out of the Formula One doldrums.

Sporting a new colour, the MCL33 sees the Woking-based team switch engine from Honda to Renault.

The orange colour is a nod to McLaren's 1960s design.

Despite a strong F1 pedigree and a budget other teams can only dream about, McLaren collected just 30 points during the 2017 season.

McLaren's driver line-up will remain unchanged in 2018 with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne hoping to be more competitive at next month's F1 curtain-raiser in Melbourne.

McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier said he was "under no illusions" at the challenge facing the team.

"It will be difficult to splinter the hegemony at the front," he said.

The midfield will be full of well-funded, experienced outfits with plenty to prove. We are humble about the challenge ahead, but feel we’ve prepared well, have a solid package that we can build upon and exploit as the season progresses.

Read more: Sparking change: Formula E reveals plans to overtake motor sport rivals

Alonso said he was looking forward to getting behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time in three months.

He said: “Looking at our new car, I feel incredibly excited – but also apprehensive. I know just how important this car is to the team, and I just hope that it delivers in the way we all want it to.

If we’re able to develop the key strengths of last year’s chassis and marry it to an improved Renault power unit, then I think we’ll be able to take a step forwards. The car certainly looks very neat and well thought-out, and I think the new colour looks really great; really eye-catching.

McLaren Technology Group exec director Zak Brown said: “The McLaren team was created by a brave pioneer, and has had bravery at its core ever since. Whether it’s been with brave drivers, brave leaders or brave fortune, this team has always fought back.

“And we definitely view 2018 as the year when McLaren will move closer to the front, fighting teams and drivers as we improve our fortunes."

Read more: Red Bull unveils new look for 2018 F1 season