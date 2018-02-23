Caitlin Morrison

Northern cities outperformed those in the south in terms of house price growth in the past year, according to new research from Zoopla.

Sheffield enjoyed the highest rate of growth at 5.63 per cent, with total property value in the Steel City hitting £55.7bn. This put it 10th on the list of total property values in the UK, just behind Leeds.

Glasgow was second in terms of rate of growth, at 5.38 per cent, followed by Manchester at 4.49 per cent.

London is still comfortably top of the table in terms of total value, at a whopping £1.5 trillion. However, prices in the capital grew by just 1.54 per cent last year - putting it at the bottom of the top 10. Experts are predicting prices will fall in the south over the next 12 months.

Figures released last month revealed London is now officially a "buyer's market", with the average home in the city selling at four per cent below its original asking price.

"The data does show that, in comparison to cities further north and across the Scottish border, the rate of growth in London has slowed,” Zoopla spokesperson Lawrence Hall said.

“The capital may be worth almost 10 times more than Sheffield, but Britain’s Steel City wins in the growth rate stakes."