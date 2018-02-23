Courtney Goldsmith

Royal Bank of Scotland Group may have announced its first annual profit in a decade this morning, but it wasn't all good news for the state-backed lender.

RBS said it pays women about 37 per cent less than men on average, largely due to men holding more senior roles.

The bank announced that women held 37 per cent of the highest-paid jobs but that the workforce would be fully balanced by 2030.

On average, women's bonuses at RBS are 64 per cent lower than those of the male employees.

Chief executive Ross McEwan said the pay gap was "not where we want to be", adding that the lender needed to put more women in senior roles.

The news follows Barclays yesterday saying women in the bank's international division earn on average nearly half of what men do.

Over 1,000 firms have reported gender pay gap data ahead of an April deadline - however about 8,000 firms are still yet to publish any data.

The government is requiring any company with more than 250 employees to publish its mean and median gender pay gaps.

Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC have said this week they will publish their gender pay gaps before the deadline.

Read more: Tesco becomes first big supermarket to report gender pay gap