Oliver Gill

Aviva today exited Spain, selling its remaining businesses for €202m (£178m).

Shareholdings in life insurance and pensions joint ventures Cajamurcia Vida and Caja Granada Vida to Spanish lender Bankia.

The deal will free up around £150m of regulatory capital. Aviva shares nudged up 0.2 per cent in morning trading.

Aviva has been turned off by Spanish banking reforms, kicked off in the wake of the financial crisis. It sold banking partnerships with Bankia to Novacaixagalicia Grupo in 2014. And last year it flogged most of its remaining Spanish footprint to Santalucia in a deal worth €475m.

Today's sale means Aviva has raised €1.6bn from selling its Spanish interests.

“This sale is a strong return for our shareholders. It means that over the past five years we have generated proceeds of £1.3 billion from selling almost all of our Spanish operations," said Aviva chief executive Mark Wilson.

"The transaction further simplifies Aviva, strengthens our already healthy capital position and is another example of our focus on attractive, growing markets where we have high-quality franchises."

