Caitlin Morrison

Shares in Rightmove were up in early trading today, after the online estate agent posted higher revenue and profits for 2017.

The figures

Revenue rose 11 per cent to £243.3m, up from £220m in 2016.

Underlying operating profit was also up 11 per cent to £184.4m, compared with £166.2m in 2016.

Basic earnings per share rose 14 per cent to hit 156.8p from 137.9p.

The group raised the final dividend to 36p from 32p.

Customer numbers increased to 20,500 over the year, which the firm said was a record high.

Shares were up more than one per cent in morning trading.

Why it's interesting

Rightmove continues to post strong performances against a backdrop of uncertainty in the wider property market.

Today it said the outlook for the UK online property advertising market remains positive, "despite the continuing uncertainties stemming from the result of the EU referendum".

"Consumers and customers are becoming increasingly digital and therefore spend continues to transition from traditional advertising channels," the group said.

And analysts at AJ Bell said: "Rightmove may be more defensive than you think as its earnings are driven by the marketing of properties, not what they sell for.

"In a property market downturn, estate agents have to work harder to get their properties noticed by prospective buyers. They may choose to pay for extra services on Rightmove’s platform to stand out from the crowd.

While Rightmove isn’t entirely immune from a property market slowdown, as a reduction in property volumes would be negative for its earnings, its fortunes don’t precisely follow the ups and downs of property prices.

What Rightmove said

"Our market leading position, our culture of restlessness, and our ambition to make our marketplace even more efficient means there are many reasons to be excited by the opportunities ahead for Rightmove, and the board remains confident of making further progress in 2018," said Peter Brooks-Johnson, the group's chief executive.