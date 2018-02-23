Wally Pyrah

HONG KONG racing fans are in for a treat when 11 horses face the starter for the ultra competitive Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (8.40am).

The old adage of ‘out with the old and in with the new’ springs to mind, with the likes of last year’s winner Helene Paragon, former HK Sprint winner Peniaphobia, and top miler Beauty Only taking on rising stars Beauty Generation, Beat TheClock, Fifty Fifty and Pingwu Spark.

You can guarantee the Tony Cruz trained old campaigner Peniaphobia is going to lead and set the tempo to suit his more illustrious stable companion Beauty Only, who looks to be reaching his peak after an encouraging run behind Seasons Bloom in the Group One Stewards’ Cup over a mile.

Striking grey gelding FIFTY FIFTY, who has risen 47lbs in the official ratings this season, couldn’t quite catch Seasons Bloom in that race, but is a previous dual winner over this distance.

He should get the genuine pace to suit and has been drawn for a trouble-free run.

While there are doubts about the Joao Moreira-ridden Beat The Clock staying the distance in this top-class company, there are no worries on that score about Group One HK International Mile winner Beauty Generation, who was impressive when previously winning over seven furlongs.

The interesting horse is highly progressive Pingwu Spark, a winner of five of his seven races and another who has spiralled up the ratings by 36lbs this season.

He steps up from Class Two company into Group One. Can he make the class jump? It’s a big ask.

The action from Sha Tin will be shown live on both At The Races and Racing UK and bets can be placed into the Hong Kong pools at Betfred, Coral, Ladbrokes and William Hill shops.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Fifty Fifty 8.40am Sha Tin