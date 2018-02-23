Shares in Pearson rise as the publisher hits profit targets

Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Pearson have risen more than five per cent this morning after the publishing group hit the top end of its profit forecasts for 2017 following a tough few years.

Pearson also said it was in talks with potential buyers to sell its troublesome US textbook business.

The figures

The blue-chip firm reported a rise in full-year adjusted operating profit to £576m, at the top end of its forecast, which had already been revised up in October, though it was down nine per cent from the previous year.

Total underlying revenues fell two per cent to £4.5bn due to a four per cent decline in the company's North American arm.

The board proposed a final full-year dividend of 17p compared with 52p in 2016.

Shares rose 5.28 per cent to 742.6p in morning trading.

Why it's interesting

Pearson's stock has been battered by a number of recent profit warnings as the publisher grapples with the shift to digital textbooks. Over the past three years, the firm's shares have fallen by more than 50 per cent.

Last year, Pearson, which used to own the Financial Times and The Economist, was forced to slash 3,000 full-time jobs to make efficiency savings.

In May, the firm announced a strategic review of its US K12 courseware business, and today it said the unit was held for sale and talks with potential buyers were ongoing.

Pearson also noted its efficiency programme announced in August was on track to deliver £300m of cost savings per year by 2020.

What Pearson said

John Fallon, the chief executive, said:

Pearson has made good progress against its strategic priorities in 2017 with further simplification of the portfolio, strengthening of our balance sheet and delivering results at the top end of guidance. We are confident we will make further progress against our strategic priorities and grow underlying profit in 2018.

