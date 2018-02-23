Ollie Phillips

Eddie Jones's mind games against Wales were top quality. There is absolutely no doubt that he got into Rhys Patchell’s head and the rookie fly-half was ineffectual to the point of being replaced after 56 minutes.

The name of Finn Russell, Scotland’s No10, has cropped up time and again this week with debate raging north or the border over whether the 25-year-old ought to be selected against England on Saturday.

Russell has endured two indifferent performances so far in the Six Nations and was hauled off in Scotland’s last game against France at Murrayfield – a move viewed as the catalyst for the hosts’ eventual victory.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has stuck with the under-pressure Russell, despite concerns in some circles that he may be fragile after his underwhelming performances and susceptible to Jones and England’s barbs.

England lock Courtney Lawes has already spoken of how they intend to target Russell, although there is not a fly-half in the world that isn’t a marked man given how pivotal they are to making a side flow.

I do, however, think that Russell, who was a member of the Geography Six called into the British and Irish Lions squad in the summer, is under pressure, although only through his on-field output rather than things said in press conferences.

He is a top-quality international fly-half and a player, along with full-back Stuart Hogg, who galvanises Scotland into a really dangerous attacking unit and should not be damned for two poor performances.

In my view, he has fallen foul of trying too hard. Russell had an impressive autumn where Scotland were flying high and he then signed a big-money contract with Racing 92. He probably now feels there is pressure to take his game to a new level. When you’re the sort of player he is – a mesmeric talent – the pitfalls are that you force the issue too much and little errors creep in, such as missing touch off penalties and going for an audacious chip and chase that isn’t on.

Also, when Scotland were viewed as a nothing side, he was heralded as a genius for liberating the likes of Hogg, Sean Maitland and Tommy Seymour. With Scotland now a better proposition, there is an expectation that his game-management is pristine.

While is a focus on Russell this weekend, I don’t think he will crack like Patchell. I believe he is the sort of person who will rally to the call and not the type of player to shy away from grasping the nettle.

That said, having seen how Russell played against Wales and France, there is little doubt that England will be looking to suffocate Scotland into making mistakes. Jones’s charges will be in Russell’s face defensively and looking to force stupid errors.

In terms of the game itself, it is certainly England's biggest test of the Six Nations to date. Scotland’s performance against Wales in the opening round of fixtures was not the Scotland team that we have come to know, nor will it be the one that turns up tomorrow.

Had Scotland lost to France, it would be a different story and I would have backed England to simply roll them over, but the fact they dragged themselves over the line in that one puts a different complexion on it.

If Russell and the rest of that backline clicks then Scotland are going to play some really expansive rugby, which England have not yet faced in the tournament, and it will pose a real threat.

Likewise, If England replicate their showing against Wales, which was dogged and determined but far from resounding, then I don’t think they will win the game.

Ollie Phillips is a former England Sevens captain and now a director at PwC, focusing on organisational, cultural and technological change.