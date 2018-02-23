Betting: Dave's saves to give Mourinho bragging rights over Chelsea

Ben Cleminson

There is nothing like a good bit of needle between two managers to set the scene for a Super Sunday, and that’s exactly what we’re getting this weekend as Manchester United host Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have made no secret of their dislike for each other, with their public war of words last month lurching between the unedifying and enthralling, depending on who you were talking to.

This is their first meeting since a week of jibes, where the action on the sideline could be as engrossing as the match on the pitch.

That’s not to take away from the game itself, which could be crucial in the race for the top four.

United currently sit second, three points clear of Chelsea in fourth, and importantly, four ahead of Tottenham in fifth.

With Liverpool also in the mix for the Champions League spots, one side will miss out – meaning every point could be key come the season’s end.

Mourinho’s Red Devils have lost two of their last three league games, but importantly, those defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle came away from Old Trafford.

Their home form is behind only Manchester City, winning 10 of their 13 fixtures on their own patch, with defeat to City the only time they have lost.

Incredibly, David de Gea has only conceded five times in those 13 home games this term, and after another inspired performance in United’s 0-0 Champions League draw with Sevilla on Wednesday, he’ll be tough to beat again.

Chelsea picked up a draw against Spanish opposition midweek too, though were unlucky not to take victory in the 1-1 against Barcelona.

Despite the availability of target men Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, Conte chose to go in without a recognised striker, and it remains to be seen how he’ll approach things here.

The Blues won the reverse fixture 1-0, thanks to a Morata goal, which made it four games from four between Mourinho and Conte that the home side has won without conceding.

With De Gea so tough to get past, I think we could see the trend continue again here.

