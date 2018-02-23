Charities must stop taking trust for granted

Kevin Gordon Barrow

Every day, people across the world donate their time and their money.

This enables vital charitable work, but the recent exposé of Oxfam shows that a focus on successes has masked unpleasant truths beneath.

We may see photos of what support goes towards, but there is often a lack insight into how money or relief efforts are managed. The scandals that have rocked Oxfam show that there must be more transparency in the third sector – especially as it relies on trust more than most other industries.

This isn’t a new problem. A 2004 UK Charity Commission (UKCC) study found that, of 200 of the largest charities in England and Wales, over a third were either not explaining themselves well, or not explaining themselves at all.

Things haven’t improved. October 2015 saw a survey by nfpSynergy that found that 47 per cent of people did not think charities were transparent enough. Earlier that same year, the Centre for Policy Studies released similar findings.

In 2017, nfpSynergy again found that 56 per cent of us would give more to charity, if we knew how donations were used.

Hearing “it’s going to charity…” is no longer enough.

We’ve been losing trust in charities and institutions for some time, with no real response. Many suggest that producing the onerous reports required would divert staff, reducing front-line support. They have also been reluctant to adopt technologies to address this.

Unfortunately, this leads to situations like LiveAid, in which, according to critics, money raised did more harm than good, funding a resettlement programme that may have caused the deaths of around 100,000 people. This wasn’t transparently reported. If it had been, would people have so readily donated to Live8 two decades later?

Matters are even worse on the ground. Long distances from headquarters to project bases and poor communications in crisis zones make it hard for organisations to monitor staff, leading to further failures. Female workers across organisations have complained of male-dominated cultures, rife with bullying and sexual harassment.

Oxfam couldn’t monitor operations at home either – its safeguarding department was, until recently, only two people with a £240,000 budget. Clearly not enough.

Coupled with an overall resistance to transparency driven by financial issues, it is not surprising systemic failures led to the potential for abuses of power – especially given the amount of money at some people’s disposal.

In its 2017 policy paper, Strategy for dealing with safeguarding issues in charities, the UKCC states that it is “not responsible for dealing with incidents of actual abuse and does not administer safeguarding legislation”. It will only intervene “in serious cases where we are concerned that trustees are not fulfilling their legal duties towards their charity”.

So if not the UKCC, who is keeping organisations honest?

The answer seems to be no one – until now. The third sector is currently being exposed, just like Hollywood since the Weinstein accusations sparked #MeToo. Despite the upheaval and tumult it has caused, this may be for the good.

Charitable organisations must maintain trust in order to function. They must take control internally to implement independent transparency solutions and technology.

While some have adopted modern measures and technologies to provide support, all need to be effectively monitoring funds and frontline staff, holding them accountable – no matter distances involved.

In the social media era and in the wake of #MeToo, only total transparency and modernisation from within is acceptable. Anything less, and the sector cannot succeed.

