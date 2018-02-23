William Hill shares drop as it posts £75m loss for 2017

Caitlin Morrison

William Hill reported increased revenue in the year to 26 December, and hiked its dividend by six per cent - but shares dropped more than two per cent this morning after the group revealed pre-tax loss of £75m.

The figures

Revenue rose seven per cent to £1.7bn from £1.6bn in 2016.

The company posted a £74.6m loss, compared with a profit of £181.3m the year before, and a 9.7p loss per share against earnings per share of 18.9p.

The bookmaker raised its dividend by six per cent to 13.2p from 12.5p.

Why it's interesting

The group swung to a loss mainly because of a £238m charge relating to a change in the value of its Australian business, because of regulatory and tax changes.

These results come just days after William Hill was handed a £6.2m fine by the Gambling Commission over "systematic social responsibility and money laundering failures".

The regulator said the penalties related to breaches between November 2014 and August 2016.

Today, William Hill said it was introducing new and improved policies and increased levels of resourcing to improve its ability to ensure full regulatory compliance.

"We have committed to an independent process review and will work to implement any recommendations that emerge from that review," the group said.

"We are fully committed to operating a sustainable business that properly identifies risk and better protects customers and we will continue to assist the Commission and work with other operators to improve practices in this area.

"We can and will do more to embed sustainability for the long term."

What William Hill said

"William Hill begins 2018 in a stronger position after a year of significant change for the business. We continue to gain ground in the UK where customers are responding to our improved online and omni-channel offers. We are a leader in sports betting in the US and are well positioned to benefit should more states start to regulate if the pending Supreme Court decision is positive," said Philip Bowcock, chief executive officer of William Hill.

"A key pillar of our strategy moving forward will be to act in a sustainable way. While it is imperative that the gambling sector as a whole embraces this, there is no doubt that leading brands like William Hill must play a key role in setting the right standards and taking greater account of all our stakeholders. In the months ahead we will be taking a number of steps as a matter of urgency to ensure that we embed this approach in our business for the long term.

"Having transformed many areas of the business, momentum continues to build and the significantly strengthened leadership team is focused on delivering on the exciting growth opportunities that lie ahead of us."