Labour has set out its vision for the renationalisation Britain’s railways – a strategy bringing “efficiencies” to train journeys and “a more effective and safer railway”.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has promised to bring back British Rail but suggested train operating companies would not be booted out immediately.

Instead, McDonnell said in an interview with the BBC, franchises would be brought back under public ownership as they expired.

Currently, Britain’s trains are operated 25-privately owned companies with state-backed Network Rail managing railway infrastructure such as tracks and some stations.

Labour’s plans differ from those under consideration for the water network, where it is plotting to take control of mandates owned by companies and compensating firms with government-issued bonds.

“As franchises end, we would bring them back,” McDonnell said.

“We want to ensure full integration as best we can because that will bring efficiencies. It will mean a more effective and safer railway.”

Railtrack

Critics of Labour’s policies have highlighted the many staff at the train operating companies are the same people who worked under the British Rail administration. The people operating today's railways are the same as those operating it under British Rail.

In addition, the majority of the network is already under government’s control after Railtrack – the private company previously charged with managing rail infrastructure – was effectively renationalised and renamed Network Rail in the wake of the Hatfield rail disaster in 2000.

The government injects around £3.5bn into the UK’s rail system each year.

McDonnell’s comments come as transport secretary Chris Grayling grapples with the public outcry of the East Coast franchise – run by Stagecoach and Virgin Trains – which is handing back the network to the government three years early

