Bill Esdaile

OVER at Lingfield, there is some good action on the all-weather with the Betway Winter Derby (3.15pm) the standout race on the card.

Aidan O’Brien’s Clear Skies is likely to start a warm favourite for this Group Three contest.

The daughter of Sea The Stars is the Ballydoyle handler’s first runner on the all-weather at Lingfield since 2002 and looks to have solid claims having won five of her last six.

She also gets the mares’ allowance, which can only boost her chances, but her price is largely due to her all-conquering connections and at around 3/1, I’m happy to look elsewhere.

Instead, I’m interested in UTMOST for the in-form John Gosden stable.

He was impressive over course and distance last time when taking the trial for this race and looks to be a horse on the upgrade.

I’m confident there is more to come and he looks solid each-way value at 7/1 with Coral.

Earlier on the card, in the five furlong Betway Hever Sprint Stakes (2.05pm), I’m going to throw a few quid each-way on ENCORE D’OR.

Robert Cowell’s six-year-old seems to be very much at home at Lingfield having won over course and distance twice before.

He comes into this off the back of two runs at Meydan, meaning he should be cherry-ripe, with the booking of Ryan Moore a real eye- catcher.

My selection has been given a plum draw in stall two and should go well at around the 15/2 mark.

Cowell’s former runner Orvar looks set to go off favourite following a five furlong victory at Wolverhampton two weeks ago.

He’s not the most consistent, though, often failing to string two good runs together, so he looks short enough at 7/2.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Encore D’Or e/w 2.05pm Lingfield

Utmost e/w 3.15pm Lingfield