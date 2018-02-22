Ross McLean

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger lambasted his side’s complacency after warming up for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City with a morale-sapping defeat to Swedish minnows Ostersunds FK in their Europa League last-32 second-leg clash.

The Gunners progressed 4-2 on aggregate but they were given an almighty scare by a side not in existence when Wenger was appointed to the manager’s hotseat in north London in 1996.

A number of players hoping to secure their spot in Arsenal’s starting XI for the weekend underperformed as a Calum Chambers own goal and Ken Sema strike set heart rates fluttering before Sead Kolasinac hit back after the break.

Ostersunds manager Graham Potter, meanwhile, became only the sixth English manager to win at Emirates Stadium, although it will be Arsenal who take their place in the last-16 draw on Friday.

“You can call it complacency, a lack of focus and a lack of urgency in every single aspect,” said Wenger.

“We prepared the game very well because I have enough experience to know in these kind of games you have to do the job and score the first goal. They are a good side as well and overall we responded well in the second-half.”

Arsenal had lost their last five European knockout games at Emirates Stadium, conceding 15 goals in the process, but those were in the Champions League and it was unthinkable that Ostersunds could continue that trend.

But rather than their low-key visitors being overawed, it was the Gunners who looked like rabbits in the headlights, falling behind in the 22nd minute as Hosam Aiesh sprinted clear before seeing his shot deflected into his own net by Chambers.

A mere 69 seconds later and Ostersunds doubled their lead as the dangerous Sema outwitted Chambers before rifling a ferocious shot across helpless Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina for his first goal in 16 matches.

The Gunners, however, calmed their substantial nerves moments after the restart as Hector Bellerin’s cross was hopelessly mis-kicked by Ostersunds full-back Ronald Mukiibi and lashed home by Kolasinac.

Goal-shy striker Danny Welbeck missed his customary selection of chances, before substitute Dino Islamovic flicked wide as Ostersunds, who needed two goals to progress, threatened to exploit the jittery Gunners until the final whistle.